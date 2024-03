Thomas Deane (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Former Canterbury teacher, Thomas Deane, is set to appear in court Monday morning for a plea hearing.

Deane was arrested back in February 2022 on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim under the age of 16 and a second charge of lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim between the ages of 12 and 16.

The victim met Deane through Grindr, before exchanging messages on Snapchat. They eventually met and had a sexual encounter according to the arrest report.

Deane was a U.S. social sciences and history teacher and assistant lacrosse coach at the Canterbury School. He is no longer employed at the school.

The hearing will take place Monday, March 11, at 9:00 a.m.