Authorities have announced the discovery of another dead endangered Florida panther for the sixth time in 2024, but they’re unsure what killed it.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Panther Pulse, a dead 2-year-old endangered Florida panther was discovered on Friday inside the Picayune Strand State Forest in Collier County. Due to decomposition it’s unclear if the animal was male or female. CREDIT: CBS News

The remains of the panther were collected in the Faka-Union Canal in the Picayune Strand State Forest.

Aug. 15, 2021, was the only other time a dead Florida panther was discovered in the Picayune Strand State Forest.

Though it’s unknown how this creature died, many Florida panther deaths have been attributed to drivers striking them.

Investigators will conduct a necropsy that could shed more light on how the animal died.

Wildlife crossings are crucial to the species’ safety on roadways such as Interstate 75, which is just north of the Picayune Strand State Forest.

Examples of highway crossings and bridges built for Florida panthers to use. CREDIT: FWC

“24 wildlife crossings and 12 other bridges modified for panther use were completed in the early 1990s within a 40-mile stretch of I-75, as well as a continuous barrier fence that directed animals to the crossings,” says FWC’s website.

While they are the most expensive tool, authorities say wildlife crossings are also the most effective tool for reducing vehicle strikes. Despite this, vehicle collisions remain the species’ primary cause of death.

“Prior to the year 2000, yearly panther roadkills were four or fewer. But beginning in 2000, these numbers have ranged from six to 34 annually,” said FWC. An injured Florida panther. CREDIT: WINK News

Authorities continue to consider new crossings and fencing where new roads get built. Nevertheless, there are 60 wildlife crossings or bridges for panthers to use in Florida.

This was the first dead panther discovered in Collier County this year. However, over the last few years, Panther Pulse indicates Collier is where the majority of deaths have been discovered. Authorities say the population primarily exists below the Caloosahatchee River.

“Young males in search of their own territories have been documented in other parts of Florida, but most of the breeding population remains restricted to South Florida, below the Caloosahatchee River,” says FWC’s website. Vehicle strike statistics for Florida panthers. CREDIT: FWC

Forty-two of the last 46 panther deaths have been caused by vehicle strikes. Three were the result of an unknown cause, all happening in Collier County. And the other death was the result of a different kind of vehicle, a train, on Feb. 1.

Dating back to 2021, the last 42 discovered deaths, 23 were in Collier County.

“Florida residents can support panther conservation efforts by purchasing a “Protect the Panther” license plate. Fees from license plate sales are the primary funding source for the FWC’s research and management of Florida panthers,” said FWC.

FWC reports between 120 and 230 adult panthers are all that is left in the wild.

Click here to learn about ways you can help protect the Florida panther.

Click here to learn about Panther Crossing and how that organization works to improve roadway safety for the species.