The Lee County NAACP says that state attorney Amira Fox is not a fair representative of all people.

The NAACP says that was made clear after the killing of George Floyd when she declined their offer to meet with law enforcement from all over to make sure a situation like that didn’t happen here.

Along with several other examples, they said that made it clear Fox does not like Black people.

In a press release sent out Tuesday titled “State Attorney Ms. Amira Fox Does Not Like Black People,” the Lee County NAACP made their position clear, and they are not backing down.

“How does Ms. Amira Fox see herself as the state attorney for all citizens in Lee, Collier, Hendry, Glades, Charlotte County, when it clearly shows through her actions that she’s a state attorney for white people and not for black people?” said president of the Lee County NAACP James Muwakkil.

It is a letter Fox’s office also received, and in response, she said in part: “Despite the reckless and irresponsible comments of the NAACP, I will meet with them when the time is appropriate.” Amira Fox in response to the NAACP

The NAACP press release states that part of the reason they feel this way is the handling of the December 1 shooting of Christopher Jordan, a Black man who was shot and killed in his own home, whether or not he had a gun.

When asked if he was worried the statement would be taken out of context, Muwakkil said, “We’re not responsible how anyone takes anything. We’re stating what we see. Prove us wrong. That’s my challenge to her.”

Muwakkil said that’s not the only reason they’re calling out the state attorney.

“We know that there’s black employees that have come to us, the NAACP, from the state attorney’s office complaining that they have been passed over in their promotion or benefits has gone to a white person,” said Muwakkil. “They are afraid to come forward because that’s the career they’d been 10,15, 20 years.”

Also, a case for Hurricane Ian.

“The State Attorney’s Office attempted to prosecute him. They prosecuted coworkers, put them on probation,” Muwakkil said.

In her statement to WINK News, State Attorney Amira Fox also said they are still conducting an ongoing active investigation into the Christopher Jordan shooting.

Fox went on to say she will not disclose information in an active investigation.

Muwakkil said they plan to go to the State Attorney’s office on Thursday to protest and urge voters to vote her out.