Charlotte County Cultural Center (Credit: WINK News)

Charlotte County Commissioners unanimously voted March 12 to accept their consultant team and staff’s recommendation to demolish the Cultural Center and replace it with a new facility on the 8.03-acre site in Port Charlotte.

The new facility’s total cost is yet to be determined, but it was estimated at $46 million and is budgeted for fiscal year 2028.

Before the vote, members of the public were invited to speak, and two of them—Larry McGee and Joan Fisher—urged commissioners to refurbish the Cultural Center and reopen it as soon as possible. They praised its significance in the county.

