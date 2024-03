The Lee County NAACP vows to never give up demanding justice for a man shot and killed by Fort Myers police.

In December, officers responded to a call at Christopher Jordan’s home on Stella Street.

Police said he locked himself in the house and flashed a gun at police. That’s when one of the officers shot and killed him.

Since then, the NAACP has made it clear that the shooting was unjust.

On Friday, the organization held a protest outside of the state attorney’s office, just days after claiming Amira Fox does not like Black people.

Members of the NAACP hope for transparency and answers on the shooting investigation of Christopher Jordan.

Earlier this week, the Lee County NAACP president spoke to WINK News on the claim they made towards Fox.

“We are still waiting for a response,” said James Muwakkil, Lee County NAACP branch president. “What is making us believe that she does not like Black people because the action is showing. We ain’t stupid. We’re not asking her to give us the details of the investigation. What has happened to Mr. Christopher Jordan is historical in the Black community.”

In saying “she doesn’t like Black people,” they’re now urging people not to vote her back in as a state attorney.

“Amria Fox does not support Black people, and she doesn’t like Black people. Justice is what we are after,” Muwakkil said.

State attorney Amira Fox’s response to the NAACP claim is, “Despite the reckless and irresponsible comments of the NAACP, I will meet with them when the time is appropriate.”

“Maybe it needed to be reckless. Maybe it needed to crash right there at her office door so that she could understand,” Muwakkil said.

And, in response to Fox’s message, the NAACP is urging for a change.

“Voters take note, white voters take note: stop voting in white people just because they’re white, and you know that they don’t serve and treat all people. She’s all our state attorney. We need for her to act like that,” Muwakkil said.

The NAACP plans to take further action by expressing their concerns on this investigation to the middle district of Florida in Tampa next week.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they turned over the findings of their investigation to the state’s attorney’s office last month.