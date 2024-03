St. Patrick’s Day charm. (Credit: CBS)

Over forty years ago, a group of fun-loving Neapolitans got together and decided to have a parade to celebrate the one and only Saint Patrick’s Day.

Throughout the years, it’s become a Naples tradition, loved and celebrated by thousands.

WINK News went to the 2024 Naples Saint Patrick’s Day parade in downtown Naples.

Dressed in the Irish green, many were waiting on the edge of their chairs.

“We enjoy the parade every year. It’s a good time for everyone to celebrate,” said Kelly Stanton, attendee.

This parade is the largest privately funded parade in Florida, drawing over 40,000 people here to downtown Naples each year to celebrate Irish heritage and Irish culture in America.

Each year, the parade only grows further, and it’s something the community welcomes.

“It’s changed a lot. Naples has grown a lot, as we all know, but it still has that Irish spirit to it,” Stanton said.

Donations from the parade go toward helping build local music programs and give young people the chance to become confident leaders.

The foundation has donated over $200,000 for local high school bands and scholarships in the last five years.