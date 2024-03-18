Lost wedding ring found by owner through confirmed inscription

Around three weeks ago, Arvid and Marlous, a couple from Naples, found a wedding ring in Aldi’s parking lot off Santa Barbara Boulevard and Radio Road.

“I saw that there was a bunch of leaves on the ground, and then I saw something shiny. I bent down and picked it up. I thought it was an earring and I put it in the cupholder of the car. And then when we got home, I was looking at it, and I said, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s a wedding band,’ and there’s some inscription in it,” Marlous said.

The ring was found in a handicapped spot in the parking lot, with no one in sight. They reached out to WINK News in the hopes of finding the ring’s owner.

“We know that if it was ours, we’d want to be back after that long. Whoever had the ring, they’ve had it for 54 years, so we definitely want them to have it back,” Marlous said.

Arvid and Marlous celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past week and told WINK News they would be devastated if they lost their rings.

“My husband always wants to get me a different ring, and he said, ‘You always wish you would have got a bigger one.’ We got engaged six years ago, but I said, ‘no, this was the ring you gave me when we got paid, so this is the band I’m keeping till the very end,'” Marlous said.

The couple told us that returning the ring to its owner would be the best 60th-anniversary gift ever.

The ring has an engravement on the inside, making the discovery all the more heartbreaking for the person who lost it.

On Monday night, the owner of the ring, Brian, contacted WINK News. He confirmed all the inscriptions on the ring.