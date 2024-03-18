Suspect identified in LaBelle police shooting

The suspect in the LaBelle deputy shooting has been identified as 19-year-old Brad Bogard.

According to the Hendry Sheriff’s Office, deputies had attempted to pull over a driver suspected of stealing the car on Friday night.

Deputies say Bogard hit a deputy with the car, causing the deputy to land on the windshield.

To stop the car, deputies began shooting at it. The driver was struck and transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The deputy struck by the car will be all right, according to HCSO.

All three Hendry County deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation into the shooting continues.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the investigation remains ongoing.