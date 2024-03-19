Facial recognition now required for migrants traveling domestically

A recent measure enacted by the Department of Homeland Security is changing the way migrants fly domestically.

A Transportation Security Administration spokesperson told WINK News undocumented immigrants will go through facial recognition technology to verify their identity if they are detained and then released at the border and try boarding a domestic flight without a passport.

Renata Castro, an immigration attorney and founder of the Immigration Law Firm ‘USA 4 ALL”, says a migrant passport will be seized as evidence when traveling through the border.

“When someone is detained at the border, this individual has their passport apprehended because it becomes evidence that the individual is a citizen of another country that they don’t have United States citizenship. So, it becomes evidence in a court case,” said Castro. “That’s why if you are not American, or you don’t have a green card, you’re entering through the border, and you’re doing the legal thing by asking for asylum, you will lose your passport.’

If the migrant does not have an acceptable form of identification and doesn’t submit to facial recognition, they will not be able to board the flight.

The same will happen if the TSA cannot match their identity with the Department of Homeland Security records.

“There’s no reason for hysteria or fear that just by traveling domestically and being an undocumented immigrant, you are going to be submitted to immigration inspection,” said Castro.

Still, Castro says some migrants may still be at risk.

“There is no constitutional right to a lawyer in an airport,” says Castro. “TSA and the Department of Homeland Security have the authority to question people’s immigration status at an airport.”

A retired special agent with the FBI, Michelle Crnkovich, says facial recognition technology adds an extra layer of security for Americans.

“Documents can be forged,” said Crnkovich. “The best TSA screeners or the best immigration officials may not catch 100% of forged documents.”

The TSA says this policy will be in effect at all U.S. airports, including RSW.