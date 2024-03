Cape Coral Police Department

The Cape Coral Police Department say a domestic dispute turned into a murder-suicide involving a woman and a man who later killed himself.

The couple has not been identified pending the notification of the next of kin, said police at a news conference Wednesday.

Police said this happened during an exchange of custody of the couple’s children.

The children were not physically hurt and are safe in the custody of the family at this time.

There was a heavy police presence on Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral earlier in the day at the scene, where someone shot video of the police response.

According to a press release from CCPD, the suspect shot himself during an exchange with an officer, causing the car he was in to roll into a canal.

Police believe the man was already dead when they attempted to stop the vehicle from rolling. The woman was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

