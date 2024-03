Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority forecasts a chillier Wednesday start, with the lowest recorded morning temperatures in three weeks.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Wednesday: Mostly clear and cool start with temperatures in the 50s across Southwest Florida.

Mostly sunny and beautiful day with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Thursday: Pleasant morning with a few clouds and temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Clouds will increase throughout, with a few showers possible during the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be warmer in the afternoon, with highs in the lower to mid-80s.

Friday: Scattered rain will be possible for your morning commute, with widespread rain and storms likely throughout the day.

Parts of Southwest Florida are at a Level 1 risk for severe weather, which means a few of the storms seen can become strong to severe.

The most significant impact will be the rain as we can see 2 to 4″ from Friday through Saturday, with some communities seeing more than 4″ of rain.

Southwest Floridians will also see windy conditions with sustained winds from the southeast at 15 to 25 mph.

Temperatures will mainly stay in the 70s thanks to the clouds and rain.