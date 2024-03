LCSO investigating boat crash. CREDIT: LCSO

One person has been injured in a single vessel boat crash at the Sanibel Causeway, which left the boat completely on land.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

The 24-foot boat crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday in Fort Myers, near the southwest side of the Sanibel Causeway.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, marine units from the sheriff’s office are at the Sanibel Causeway investigating the scene. LCSO Marine Unit is on scene of a boat crash at the Sanibel Causeway. FWC is the lead investigative agency. pic.twitter.com/46O1U9e3FV — Carmine Marceno – Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) March 21, 2024

The sheriff’s office says that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be the lead agency investigating the boat crash.

This is an active scene, and WINK News will update this story with more information when it is released.