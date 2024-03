CREDIT: WINK News

The Cape Coral Police Department and firefighters are at the scene of a crash involving four cars and a utility pole.

According to witnesses at the scene, at least one person was injured and four cars were wrecked in the crash where a car jumped the curb. A utility pole was also damaged at the scene.

A WINK News viewer sent in pictures from the scene of what appears to be a bad crash on Nicholas Parkway in Cape Coral Thursday night.

The crash happened near the Cape Coral Police Station.

The entire hood of the car looked ruined, with pieces of the car scattered pell-mell in the street. The front part of the car looked completely unrecognizable.

It's unclear if more people were hurt from the crash.

This is an active scene, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it is available.