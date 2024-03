An applicant requested an amendment that would allow up to 8.8 acres of land with frontage along Tropicana Parkway in northwest Cape Coral to be developed with multifamily or single-family attached units.

Applicant Stonewater II LLC sought the amendment to a condition of the Stonewater Planned Development Project that requires a portion of the site to be developed with nonresidential uses. The site at 1020 Tropicana Parkway W. is currently undeveloped. The surrounding area consists of Mariner High School to the west and single-family homes and vacant residential lots to the north, east and south.

Cape Coral Hearing Examiner Anne Dalton heard the case March 19. However, Dalton has yet to make a recommendation to City Council as of March 21, city Senior Public Information Specialist Kaitlyn Mullen said.

