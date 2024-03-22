WINK News

Cape Coral Animal Shelter hosts 4th annual Walk, Wiggle, Wag and Run 5k

Reporter: Ashley French
Published: Updated:

The Cape Coral Animal Shelter is set to host its 4th annual Walk, Wiggle and Run 5k on Saturday, March 23. 

The family and pet friend event is a vital event that will help the shelter raise funds to support the shelter’s mission, which is to help the homeless and neglected animals in our care and find them future-loving and forever homes.

People at the event can also enjoy music, food trucks, a vendor marketplace, a pet costume/talent contest and giveaways, including an event shirt!

Those who are interested can request online on the shelter’s website or in person at the event. 

The event will start at 8 a.m. at the Cape Coral Animal Shelter located at 325 SW 2nd Avenue

