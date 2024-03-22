Cape Coral Animal Shelter hosts 4th annual Walk, Wiggle, Wag and Run 5k

WINK News
The Cape Coral Animal Shelter is set to host its 4th annual Walk, Wiggle and Run 5k on Saturday, March 23.
The family and pet friend event is a vital event that will help the shelter raise funds to support the shelter’s mission, which is to help the homeless and neglected animals in our care and find them future-loving and forever homes.
People at the event can also enjoy music, food trucks, a vendor marketplace, a pet costume/talent contest and giveaways, including an event shirt!
Those who are interested can request online on the shelter’s website or in person at the event.
The event will start at 8 a.m. at the Cape Coral Animal Shelter located at 325 SW 2nd Avenue.