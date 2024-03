In both races, it’s too close to call without the recount.

“Machine recounts have been triggered in both races,” the Collier Supervisor of Elections, Melissa Blazier, told WINK News. “Once the machine recounts have been completed, we will go into manual recounts on both.”

In the race for Naples mayor, Incumbent Teresa Heitmann and former City Councilman Gary Price were separated by .1 percent or 12 votes.

William Kramer and Linda Penniman have 20 percent of the vote for Naples City Council. Bernie Barton and Tony Perez-Benitoa are both at 17 percent.

Rundown for Saturday

10:00 a.m.: Public Testing of the Tabulation Equipment

11:00 a.m.: City of Naples Mayor and City Council Machine Recount

4:00 p.m.: 2nd Unofficial Results and Manual Recount Determination

4:15 p.m.: City of Naples Mayor Manual Recount

5:00 p.m.: City of Naples City Council Manual Recount

On Friday, March 29, the elections office will review any overseas, vote-by-mail ballots and officially certify the races.

The recount happens at the Supervisor of Elections office, 3750 Enterprise Ave., Naples, FL 34104.