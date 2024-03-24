Man killed in Collier County Hit-and-Run crash

Florida Highway Patrol vehicle. Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened in Collier County on Sunday morning.

Shortly before 8 a.m., FHP responded to a scene on Oil Well Road after a bicyclist was struck by a truck.

According to an incident report, the front right portion of the truck collided with the bicyclist as they both traveled east down Oil Well Road.

The 67-year-old bicyclist sustained critical injuries and was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene. The truck is described as a newer model, White Chevrolet with damage to the right front bumper.

The crash currently remains under investigation at this time.

If you have any information on the crash, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

