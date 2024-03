The Florida Highway Patrol released pictures of a truck authorities believe is involved in the deadly hit-and-run with a bicyclist in Collier County.

It happened east of Ave Maria and south of Immokalee shortly before 8 a.m. FHP responded to Oil Well Road and State Road 29 after a truck hit a 67-year-old male bicyclist.

According to an incident report, the front right portion of the truck collided with the bicyclist as they both traveled east on Oil Well Road. Hit & run fatal crash occurred on Sunday morning (3/24/24), on Oil Well Rd in Collier Co.

The man sustained critical injuries and was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Truck believed to be involved in hit-and-run. CREDIT: FHP

The driver of the pickup truck left the scene. The truck is described as a newer, white Chevrolet with damage to the right front bumper.

If you have any information on the crash, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.