Most of this area is composed of mesic and wet flatwoods. CREDIT: FWC

Authorities want to hear from the public during a meeting discussing plans for a wildlife area spanning the next decade in Fort Myers.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the public hearing will discuss the 10-year land management plan for the Fred C. Babcock/Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management Area on Wednesday.

The meeting will be held at Schandler Hall Park on 419 Florence Avenue in Fort Myers at 7 p.m.

The wildlife area is inside Charlotte and Lee counties encompassing 83,832 acres.

The Fred C. Babcock/Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management Area hosts the largest and highest quality native slash pine forest left in South Florida.

Some of the animals that call this area home include gopher tortoises, white-tailed deer and the peregrine falcon, which is the fastest animal on the planet, capable of reaching speeds exceeding 200 mph. Gopher tortoise. CREDIT: FWC

The Fred C. Babcock/Cecil M. Wildlife Management Area is one of the oldest publicly owned wildlife management areas in the state.

“The Babcock/Webb WMA was purchased to ensure the preservation of fish, wildlife and other natural and cultural resources for future generations and to provide fish and wildlife-based outdoor recreation opportunities to the public,” said Nicholas H. Coppock, FWC land conservation planner. “This Land Management Plan will specify how we intend to accomplish that goal.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission encourages people to attend the meeting. There will be time to comment on and ask questions regarding the land management plan.