CREDIT: SWFL CRIME STOPPERS

Anne Lang, an Alva woman who had been reported missing after ditching her trial for the deaths of a father and two young daughters, has been found.

According to Southwest Florida Crimestoppers, U.S. Marshals located Lang Tuesday afternoon in Lakeland. View this post on Instagram A post shared by FHP SWFL (Troop F) (@fhp__swfl)

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office originally reported Lang missing on March 19, 2024.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Lang was behind the wheel when she killed 42-year-old Enedino Galindo, 13-year-old Keanna Galindo and 15-year-old Aryana Galindo in a high-speed crash in January 2021 in Hendry County..

