Police taping off area of a park in Fort Myers. CREDIT: WINK News

Police are at the scene of an active investigation in a Fort Myers park.

The Fort Myers Police Department has taped off an area at Roberto Clemente Park. They arrived just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Police cars at the scene of an active investigation. CREDIT: WINK News

The area taped off is on Henderson Avenue, just off Dale Street.

Multiple police cars, along with at least one Emergency Management Service truck, are at the scene.

It remains unclear what police are investigating. Police taping off an active scene. CREDIT: WINK News

This is an active scene, and WINK News will update this article with more information as it becomes available.