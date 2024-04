For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Gulf Coast Humane Society to showcase two adorable animals ready to be adopted.

This week featured friends:

Luna is a 1-year-old dog.

She is an active girl with lots of energy who needs a family with an active lifestyle to keep up with her energy.

Luna’s sweet personality will blend well homes with children or other animals.

Max Mitchell is a 7-year-old, 50-lb cur mix.

GCHS volunteers call him “the Wiggle-Butt” because of his happy, constantly wagging tail. Max is a very active dog and loves to play!

This dog has been at the shelter for almost 560 days and was featured on previous Friday’s Furry Friends.

Because of his prior appearances, Max Mitchell’s adoption fee is free.

There is a furry friend for every family, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact the GCHS at 239-332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable dogs.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.