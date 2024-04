The Southwest Florida Astronomical Society will set up telescopes in Downtown Fort Myers for a free observation of the partial solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

Telescopes will be set up on the west side of Centennial Park, near the pavilion.

Special filters will be placed on the telescopes to make viewing the eclipse safe.

The eclipse’s first contact will be at 1:44 pm. Mid-eclipse will occur at 3:00 p.m.

The last contact will be at 4:14 p.m

A limited supply of free Solar Eclipse glasses and viewers and educational material about astronomy and the eclipse will be provided.