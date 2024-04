FWC intercepts makeshift boat near Key West. CREDIT: FWC

Florida authorities recovered more than a dozen Cuban nationals after reports of a makeshift boat headed toward Key West.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, on Saturday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to reports of Cuban nationals on a chug headed toward Key West.

A total of 16 Cuban nationals were discovered on the vessel by authorities after intercepting it. The Cuban nationals were then transported to a USCG cutter.

Those on board were then repatriated to Cuba by the coast guard.

FWC continues to intensify its vigilance and surveillance efforts in response to elevated concerns surrounding illegal immigration in South Florida.