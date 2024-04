The Humane Society Naples held its ‘Paws by the Bay’ fashion show luncheon to collect donations for its animals in need of adoption so that they can receive the proper resources. CREDIT: WINK NEWS

Tuesday afternoon, The Humane Society, created the Paws by the Bay Luncheon, to combine fashion, philanthropy, and the community to help provide donations towards their life-saving efforts.

Two small puppies, Forest and River, stole the show in hopes of being adopted and finding their forever home.

Dog mom Tracy Faulkner rescued two border collies, and Lisa Spiller, rescued her Shih Tuz. Both in favor of “Adopt, don’t shop” motto to adopt dogs who have housed in a local shelter.

“Every animal I have is a rescue animal,” says Faulkner, ” “Our lives revolve around their lives.”

During a slideshow presentation last year, The Humane Society Naples housed more than 2,000 animals. Currently, the shelter is home to 350 animals, ranging from cats and dogs to rabbits.

According to Edna May Seymore, who is one of the Humane Society mobile vets, realizes these events are important, especially for bringing medical resources to undeveloped areas.

“We go to the Everglades and out in the estates and places where people really need it,” says Seymore “The whole mission is to keep pets out of the shelter.”

The ‘Paws by the Bay’ featured a full course meal, along with a fashion show featuring Lilly Pulitzer.

The Posh Mama Group, headquarters in Naples, FL modeled the Lily Pulitzer clothes, for those to purchase at the event.

“not only realizes the good that the Humane Society is doing, but also see that there can be some glamour in it too,” said Seymore. “And it’s not just on shelter that it can be fun and fashionable and playful.”

According to the CEO of the Humane Society Naples, all the funds raised from the luncheon will be used for all resources throughout the facility to keep their housed animals healthy. The Humane Society is a ‘no-kill’ shelter, providing animals a safe sanctuary.

All funds have not been counted, as of Tuesday afternoon, $50,000 has been donated to the Humane Society.

