400 volunteers showed up in Punta Gorda Wednesday morning for a veteran’s village refresh.

Many of these volunteers flew in from different parts of the country to give back to those who served. CREDIT: WINK News

Volunteers with the Home Depot Foundation, Volunteers of America of Florida and Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay teamed up to renovate the inside and outside of 16 residential housing units.

All of these units belong to previously unhoused veterans. CREDIT: WINK News

“It’s really sad to see the veterans who don’t have a home, who don’t have somewhere to live,” Danny Watson of the Home Depot Foundation said.

They provided much-needed upgrades to the units, such as planting trees, making a vegetable garden, building a dog park and cool hangout spots, painting the exterior and interior of the buildings, and so much more.

The volunteers were on a mission. They told WINK News they hope these once unhoused veterans feel the upgrades make their space more homey.

“It is only fair that we turn around and work alongside them and return the favor and give them amazing places and communities and thank them for everything that they do,” Jenny Nail, a volunteer said.

And then, one by one, the veteran residents stepped out of the car and were greeted by 400 people and their new upgrades to their homes.

“I was overwhelmed though how much work got done in a little bit of time,” Robert Davis, a veteran resident, said. CREDIT: WINK News

They knew changes were happening, but they had no idea how extensive the changes would be.

“I’m looking around now, and I’m just blown away,” George Babineau, one of the veteran residents, said.

Volunteers said it was the least they could do after they served our country.

“We hope they are super excited. I mean, these folks had given all the service, and so this is just a little bit that we can do to give back to them,” Erin Izen, the executive director of the Home Depot Foundation, said.

The 16 residential housing units all have a fresh new shine, both inside and outside.

“I know us veterans are very grateful for anything that we get. Something like that brings a lot of joy to your heart,” Davis said.

The Home Depot Foundation also surprised Volunteers of America of Florida with a $100,000 donation Tuesday night to renovate eight kitchens in the veterans’ units.