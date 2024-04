This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000 from Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Here are three fugitives wanted by SWFL Crime Stoppers.

John Alessi, 46, is wanted in Lee County on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court for grand theft and filing a fraudulent insurance claim. Alessi’s arrest report stated he filed a claim with his insurance company for roof and fence damages during Hurricane Ian. Court records show an insurance fraud investigator found that Alessi presented altered receipts for repairs.

In total, he received nearly $80,000 in payouts allegedly fraudulent claims. He was released from jail with the understanding he needed to show up for a February court date. He didn’t. He was living in Cape Coral at the time of his arrest.

45-year-old Edwin Dejesus is also wanted in Lee County and he apparently likes Mickey Mouse. He skipped court on burglary, trespassing on school grounds and petit theft charges. Detectives said he broke onto the grounds of a Lee County school last October, on a Sunday. School cameras reportedly caught him on video wearing a Mickey Mouse hat and stealing a few items. He was released and supposed to show back up for court. He didn’t. Look for him in Central Fort Myers.

Alejandro Zambrano has a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He is also accused of skipping out on a court date. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers told WINK News that Zambrano was last known to be living in Bonita Springs.

He has several tattoos including a joker face on his right arm, MOB written on his left hand, G-Code on his left arm and Southside with a four point crown drawn on his chest.

If you have seen them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.