Crews complete repairs water main break; precautionary boil water notice remains in effect in East Naples

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Crews in Collier County completed water main repairs overnight after a water main break, and the area is now open to traffic.

On Monday, a water main break occurred, closing White Lake Boulevard and affecting numerous communities south of the East Naples area.

The precautionary boil water notice remains in place pending laboratory results.

According to Collier County Schools, drinking water will be provided to affected schools until the boil water notice is lifted. Students are encouraged to bring a bottle of water to school if possible. The schools under a boil water notice are listed below:

  • Calusa Park Elementary School
  • East Naples Middle School
  • Golden Gate High School
  • Lely Elementary School
  • Lely High School
  • Manatee Elementary School
  • Manatee Middle School
  • Mike Davis Elementary School
  • Parkside Elementary School

