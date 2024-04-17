Suspects in custody after robbery turns into vehicle pursuit in Collier County

Naples armed robbery suspects Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Michael Knight, Keion Payne and Harmon Brown are behind bars after a robbery led to deputies chasing after these suspects. It ended at Immokalee Road and Addison Place Drive in Naples Tuesday afternoon.

“Definitely sad to hear that that has to happen and how severe they made it and it’s definitely something that you should think twice before doing,” said Kyle Edwards.

Deputies say it all started at Saks 5th Avenue at the Waterside Shops. The three men are accused of taking purses and pepper spraying a store employee as they made their getaway.

“Both to law enforcement and the public chases can be very dangerous,” said Kristen Ziman.

All three suspects appeared in front of a judge Wednesday, facing robbery, battery, and fleeing and eluding charges.

We asked WINK News Safety and Security Specialist Kristen Ziman about their charges.

“This all depends on their actions at the store. Now, from my understanding pepper spray was involved, so that that is considered a weapon. And so that is going to, you know, escalate the charges,” she added.

Witnesses say the guys hopped into a white BMW SUV and took off on pine ridge road. Deputies tried stopping the SUV, but it hit another car, and went the wrong way down the road to avoid deputies.

They ditched the car on Addison Place Drive and took off running,

“We were just kind of bewildered about again we thought it was a car accident but once the helicopter got closer and closer we and we saw this guy we knew something was up,” said Edwards.

Edwards shared these videos with us of one of the suspects getting arrested at Espanalde golf course.

“It was more of just holy s**t, this is happening, and let’s get let’s get this on video,” Edwards added. “It was something that you normally don’t see on around a golf and it was handled very well by the collier county cops, and hopefully those guys learned a lesson.”

According to the arrest report Saks employees tried closing the doors to keep the suspects from leaving, and that’s when they were pepper sprayed. At this hour, all three men remain behind bars at the Naples Jail Center.