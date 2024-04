Daniel Eberly’s mugshot. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly lighting a bush on fire in front of a South Fort Myers business.

According to deputies, Daniel Eberly, 41, was arrested following a report from a witness who viewed a man lighting the fire in front of security cameras at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

The witness stated that people were inside the building at the time of the arson.

No injuries were reported.

The fire department was called to extinguish the growing blaze.

According to deputies, through close examination of the security footage, they determined that Eberly was seen on the camera feed lighting the bush on fire.

Deputies claim that Eberly was seen trespassing on an adjacent business while wearing the same clothing seen through the camera footage.

Eberly was located by deputies and charged with arson.