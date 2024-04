A man is recovering in the hospital after an alligator attacked him while he was walking his dog.

A neighbor came to that man’s rescue after the gator dragged him several feet.

We spoke to Rick Fingret over the phone a while ago, and fortunately, he is doing okay after getting bit and dragged by a gator Friday night.

He also said that if it wasn’t for his neighbor who intervened, he wouldn’t be here today.

That neighbor is Walter Rubber.

Fingret was walking his dogs Friday night and said that an alligator struck him out of nowhere and caught him by the leg.

He told us he hit the gator numerous times on its head to get him to release him, but wouldn’t let go and clapped on his leg even harder and began to drag him by the pond slowly.

Fingret said by the grace of God, he saw his neighbor Rubber driving his car and screamed at him to run it over.

And Rubber did, which led the gator to release Fingret and save his life.

We spoke to Rubber via Zoom about his heroic action, and here is what he told us:

“I was driving back to our house when I saw someone laying on the floor or on the ground, waving his arm, drove over, cut out of the car, and did not realize that an alligator had bitten him on the leg and had his leg in its mouth, so what we did was we backed the car out, and I drove over the alligator, and it got loose, let go of the leg and ran off towards the pond, and then Paulo, she called 911, and I got out of the car, and I took my shirt off. I wrapped around at one wound, which was near his thigh, and then the second wound was an apprentice calf area, so he had two big dogs, labs, with him, so I took a leash off of the one lab and made a tourniquet out of it, and waited for the EMT to arrive, and they finally did arrive which was great, and they did a wonderful job, and that’s what took place.”

It’s a heroic ending to a horrific story there.