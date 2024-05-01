Day Two of FEMA code compliance hearings in Cape Coral

WINK News
In a 4 to 4 vote, the motion to move Cape Coral meeting times from 4:30 to 9 a.m. failed.
A duplex that has been around since the 1960s and is filled with generations of memories is being demolished.
Wednesday’s thunderstorms storms have produced hail and funnel clouds.
Breast cancer is much easier to treat when it’s caught early.
Calvary Connection ministries is unrecognizable after a massive fire swept through a Cape Coral Complex on Monday.
Vaping is taking over, and that’s why three Charlotte County High schools are testing out vape sensors.
Right now, everyone votes for or against all five of the Lee Commissioners, but they’re talking about changing the system so that each commissioner represents a specific part of the county.
The House Committee on Homeland Security has released documents, which show a surge in migrants entering the United States through a parole program, sparking debate over immigration policies and border security.
He’s a father, son, friend and mentor, but for the last four years, he’s been in a battle for his life.
A man wanted for questioning in the death of his brother at his Cape Coral home has been arrested in Pennsylvania.
A growing grassroots movement has united residents seeking to stem high density and restrict building heights, and three are challenging Punta Gorda City Council members who are up for reelection this year.
The outlook for the 2024 Hurricane Season is for it be active, potentially even hyperactive.
At around noon Wednesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said a PT Cruiser and a car hauler collided on State Road 31 and Busbee Road, near the Lee/Charlotte County line.
A Florida man will spend the next 25 years in prison for molesting a child in Lee County.
“Stop Work Immediately” signs have been plastered on Cape Coral homes for unpermitted work.
About 50 people gathered in city council chambers Tuesday for code compliance hearings.
Eighteen of those people didn’t have work done on their homes after Hurricane Ian and were found not guilty.
One of those was John Meihle, standing in for friends who own a home in Cape Coral but permanently live in Tennessee.
“It’s not the city’s fault, necessarily,” said Meihle. “This is something that was dumped on them by FEMA.”
Meihle waited for his turn for five hours before taking the stand.
He learned the FEMA paperwork he submitted for his friends wasn’t filled out correctly and asked for help after the hearing.
“Expecting homeowners to know about this FEMA form when you say you advertised it?” he asked. “Well, I can tell you on my street, Pelican, nobody knew about it.”
FEMA told the city that 207 homes allegedly had unpermitted work, but that’s all the city knows.
“We don’t have a lot more information from them, although we have requested that. Specifically, what made them come to that conclusion,” said Melissa Mickey, Communications Manager for the City of Cape Coral.
Mickey said the city had to follow FEMA’s requirements, no matter what.
“We had to take enforcement action on all 207 addresses, whether or not there was evidence of unpermitted work at the address,” she said.
Even when these hearings finish on Friday, the city might not keep the flood insurance discount.
“There hasn’t been a real clear indication from FEMA that if we do some specific items, that we will definitively keep the rating,” Mickey said.
The city’s goal is to have the determinations from the hearing and additional paperwork to FEMA by May 9, so if necessary, they can make any changes before the June 10 deadline.