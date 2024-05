Credit: Pixabay

The Town of Fort Myers Beach is set to test its CodeRED alert system as hurricane season begins in 31 days.

Those registered for the alert can expect to hear a test message from the CodeRED alert system on Wednesday.

The test will span from Fort Myers Beach through Estero Island.

CodeRED Alerts will come from one of two phone numbers. Please save the following numbers in your phone:

Emergency Alert: 866-419-5000

General Alert: 855-969-4636

Note: You cannot call these phone numbers to speak to someone, as the messaging system will only be used to receive CodeRED alerts.

For emergency calls, contact 911.

For more information and to register for the alerts, click here.