WINK News

Watch Now

New mammography guidelines

Reporter: Amy Oshier Writer: Elyssa Morataya
Published: Updated:

Breast cancer is much easier to treat when it’s caught early.

But more and more women were missing that opportunity because of the recommended age for screening. Now, that is changing.

WINK News Health and Medical reporter Amy Oshier has the latest on updated guidelines.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.