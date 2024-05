We are still gathering details about a deadly crash between a truck and a car in North Fort Myers.

At around noon Wednesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said a PT Cruiser and a car hauler collided on State Road 31 and Busbee Road, near the Lee/Charlotte County line.

One person has been confirmed dead.

We have a crew on the scene gathering information, and we will update as soon as we get more details.

