Owners of Richards Building speak out over paint job of historic property

The Richards Building in downtown Fort Myers, aged 101 years, recently underwent a controversial transformation with a fresh coat of white paint, defying a stop-work order and sparking public outrage.

In response to the controversy, a press conference was held Friday by Sawyer Smith, the lawyer representing the Alessio family, the building’s owners.

Smith believes that the decision to use a mineral stain on the historic building followed all the necessary rules and was not done with any evil intent.

“This is America,” he said. “We’re allowed civil discourse. We are guaranteed due process through which to resolve our differences with government at all levels, federal, state or local. Nowhere does our republic tolerate a dictatorship or a fascist regime, which attempts to control its citizens by reigning power and tear down upon the citizenry. Thank God.”

Regardless of the continued work after the stop-work order, Smith mentioned that they are in litigation over the matter and declined to comment further.

The press conference did not directly address whether the Alessio family plans to apply for a certificate of approval from the Historic Preservation Committee (HPC) board.

However, Smith mentioned communication with the city and going through the process.

“Though we disagree with the city, throwing a flag on the play, we understand the positions they’ve taken,” he said.

Smith spoke about extensive renovations done on the building, including upgrading windows, installing a new fire suppression system and modernizing the space, totaling over $2 million in costs.

In a statement read by Smith, Mr. Alessio expressed sadness over the community’s perception the renovations were disrespectful and said his family is committed to the community and their intention to preserve the building’s historic charm.

The press conference addressed questions about the legality of the staining.

Smith reiterated they believe they have followed all rules and regulations and expressed surprise at the reaction.

A decision on whether the paint needs to come off will be discussed and should be made at the HPC’s meeting on behalf of HPC board members on May 23.