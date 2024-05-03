Owners of Richards Building speak out over paint job of historic property

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The victim of the Martin Luther King Boulevard shooting has been identified as a local social media influencer.
More than a million and a half people in the U.S. undergo back surgery each year. However, classic back surgery has one of the highest failure rates of any surgery.
Picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian has been difficult for many and moving on can impact our wallets.
FGCU pitcher Dylan Wolff is living the dream playing for the hometown team after he overcame a labrum injury.
Violence at a Lehigh Acres Middle school was captured and posted online.
After a series of private friends and family events this week, The Turtle Club will reopen May 5 and begin taking reservations again May 6.
Jimmie “The Beef Guy” Hart opened the first Jimmie The Beef Guy in 2021 on the southeast corner of Bonita Beach Road and U.S. 41.
Wildlife officials euthanized a distressed smalltooth sawfish that was rescued from Cudjoe Bay in the Florida Keys where it was swimming in circles.
Police hope someone can help identify the driver of an SUV involved in the shooting on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Michigan Avenue.
The Richards Building in downtown Fort Myers, aged 101 years, recently underwent a controversial transformation with a fresh coat of white paint, defying a stop-work order and sparking public outrage.
November 8, 2021, Jake Pfeiffer took his own life. His mom shared Jake’s story with WINK News in the hopes of saving another life.
A man facing second-degree murder charges following an altercation with a pickup truck driver made an appearance in court.
A popular Naples restaurant is cleaning up after an SUV partially crashed into it, but luckily, nobody was hurt.
The 20th annual Hibiscus Festival at Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda begins Friday morning and runs all weekend.
A senior caretaker has been arrested for allegedly stealing over $70,000 of her patients’ jewelry and pawning it.
The Richards Building in downtown Fort Myers, aged 101 years, recently underwent a controversial transformation with a fresh coat of white paint, defying a stop-work order and sparking public outrage.
In response to the controversy, a press conference was held Friday by Sawyer Smith, the lawyer representing the Alessio family, the building’s owners.
Smith believes that the decision to use a mineral stain on the historic building followed all the necessary rules and was not done with any evil intent.
“This is America,” he said. “We’re allowed civil discourse. We are guaranteed due process through which to resolve our differences with government at all levels, federal, state or local. Nowhere does our republic tolerate a dictatorship or a fascist regime, which attempts to control its citizens by reigning power and tear down upon the citizenry. Thank God.”
Regardless of the continued work after the stop-work order, Smith mentioned that they are in litigation over the matter and declined to comment further.
The press conference did not directly address whether the Alessio family plans to apply for a certificate of approval from the Historic Preservation Committee (HPC) board.
However, Smith mentioned communication with the city and going through the process.
“Though we disagree with the city, throwing a flag on the play, we understand the positions they’ve taken,” he said.
Smith spoke about extensive renovations done on the building, including upgrading windows, installing a new fire suppression system and modernizing the space, totaling over $2 million in costs.
In a statement read by Smith, Mr. Alessio expressed sadness over the community’s perception the renovations were disrespectful and said his family is committed to the community and their intention to preserve the building’s historic charm.
The press conference addressed questions about the legality of the staining.
Smith reiterated they believe they have followed all rules and regulations and expressed surprise at the reaction.
A decision on whether the paint needs to come off will be discussed and should be made at the HPC’s meeting on behalf of HPC board members on May 23.