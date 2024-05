Cargill ground beef recall after E. coli outbreak kills 1, sickens 17 – CBS News

The Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a recall for several ground beef products distributed from Pennsylvania to Walmart nationwide.

Cargill Meat Solutions, a packaged meat distribution plant in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, recalled over 16,00 pounds of raw ground beef products on Wednesday, possibly contaminated with E. coli.

The raw ground beef items were produced on April 26—27. The following products are subject to recall:

The 2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing “93% lean 7% fat all-natural lean ground beef” with lot code 117 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label.

The 1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays contained four “prime rib beef steak burger patties,” with lot code 118 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label.

The 2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing “85% lean 15% fat all-natural Angus premium ground beef” with lot code 117 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label.

The 2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing “80% lean, 20% fat all-natural ground beef chuck” with lot code 118 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label.

The 1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four “80% lean 20% fat all-natural ground beef chuck patties” with lot code 118 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label.

The 1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four “90% lean 10% fat all-natural ground beef sirloin patties” with lot code 118 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label.

The products subject to recall all bear the USDA mark of inspection on the front of the product label, and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the product label. These items were shipped to Walmart retail locations nationwide.

No illnesses have been confirmed from the possibly contaminated beef products.