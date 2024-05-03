Turtle Club beachfront restaurant relaunches in Naples

Proving the lesson learned from “The Tortoise and the Hare” fable, The Turtle Club reopening exemplifies how success can be achieved by taking time for steady progress.

After a series of private friends and family events this week, The Turtle Club will reopen May 5 and begin taking reservations again May 6. The 25-year-old iconic beachfront restaurant in North Naples was temporarily shuttered for more than 19 months after Hurricane Ian sent a wall of water crashing through its space on the ground floor of the Vanderbilt Beach Resort in September 2022. Although the 34-room hotel—one of the last family-owned beachfront hotels remaining in Collier County—was able to reopen last year, the restaurant remained closed while its interior was completely rebuilt.

A slow and steady process enabled the rebuilding and reopening of the popular upscale dining destination at 9225 Gulf Shore Drive, said Mick Moore, co-owner of the local resort and restaurant.

