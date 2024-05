Naples Native Michael Slabach has recently exploded on social media with his aesthetically pleasing drink techniques. He now works at the new Naples restaurant LoLa 41.

Michael Slabach often researches ideas, finding a new balance of layers, color, texture and selective glassware to turn his drinks into art.

After turning one of his three bedrooms into a bar, Slabach often makes his videos during a specific time of day to capture the best lighting and make them aesthetically pleasing. CREDIT: WINK NEWS

After creating videos for nearly a year, it was 11 months in when one of his coffee lattes reached 232 million views on the social media platform Instagram.

“I made pretty much a video a day and plan to post a video on social media every day for a year,” said Slabach. “Didn’t really look like what [I thought it would look like] in the future, what it would turn into.” CREDIT: WINK NEWS

One of downtown Naples’ newest restaurants and cocktail bar, LoLa 41, opened in late March.

LoLa 41 first opened on Nantucket Island and Boston, Massachusetts, to Palm Beach, Florida and now Naples, Florida. It specializes in cuisines like the “41st parallel.”

The restaurant, LoLa 41, is abbreviated from the longitude latitude, and the number 41 represents the specific parallel.

From one end of the bar to the other, engraved are countries around the world where the restaurant offers its food—creating a unique atmosphere, offering their northern states clientele a similar menu. CREDIT: WINK NEWS CREDIT: WINK NEWS

According to Slabach, the average cost of LoLa drinks is $20.00 a drink, depending on the type of liquor.

One group of ladies visiting were regulars at the LoLa 41 in Palm Beach, ready to try the Naples location.

The group of ladies discussed how important it was for bartenders to be creative, yet tasteful for their drinks.

“I think it’s critical, especially since you’re starting out with your cocktail,” said Michelle Suskaue, “The last thing you want to do is send a cocktail back.”

Since the restaurant’s grand opening, Slabach has made more than 9,000 Spicy Flamingos. So far, known to be the most popular drink at LoLa 41.

The drink, a version of a spicy margarita, is known to be a Floridian favorite: the pink drink with a refreshing twist of watermelon.

The signature cocktail combines spicy tequila, cold-pressed watermelon, fresh lime and real agave, all served with Tajin salt around the rim.

For Slabach, he said his favorite drink to create at work is an Espresso Martini.

The majority of Slabach’s drink creations are caffeinated coffee drinks, from alcoholic ones to mocktails.

“It’s mainly focused on coffee,” said Slabach, adding, “It’s not all alcohol, and it’s not all coffee. It’s just drinks.”

With the Slabach coffee drink video reaching 232 million views alone over the last year, the content creator has reached 250 million views in a year.

“My basis is aesthetically pleasing recipes that people can make at home, but it also entertains them while they’re watching the videos,” said Slabach. “It still blows my mind that that’s even a thing.”

According to LoLa 41’s Assistant Manager, Gabrielle Green, many within the area are looking for the “celebrity bartender” with his light personality.

“It’s the celebrity bartender,” said Green. “Having him here, I mean, the following is incredible. People come in and just ask for that.”

Green acknowledges how the bar and restaurant are a “vibe” and said they have had higher than normal foot-traffic with Slabach at the bar.

“We want happy faces and people. I mean, LoLa’s a vibe; that’s what we always say: Lola is a vibe.” said Green. “So if you’re bringing the vibe, people are laughing, and he’s shaking drinks and smiling and laughing with them. That’s exactly what we want.”

