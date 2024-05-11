Aunt and father of Christopher Horne Jr. released from jail

The aunt and father of Christopher Horne Jr. have been released Saturday afternoon.

Varaka Stewart and Christopher Horne Sr. made their first appearances in court on Saturday morning before bonding out.

Horne Sr. and Varaka Stewart’s bonds were set at $50,000.

According to an arrest affidavit by the Cape Coral Police Department, Horne’s family members, Shanice Stewart, Christopher Horne Sr., and Varaka Stewart, all played a hand in threatening the mother of another suspect in the murder of Kayla Ricon-Miller.

According to police, a couple of days after the shooting, two family members of Horne threatened Stein’s mother to keep her son quiet and not talk to police or “people on the inside” would take care of her son.

Horne Jr.’s mother, Shanice Stewart, bonded out of jail on Thursday.

Shanice Stewart is charged with tampering with a witness, which is a first-degree felony. The judge set her bond at $75,000.

Stewart was ordered no contact with victims and codefendants and must wear an ankle monitor and be supervised.

The next arraignment for the three family members will be June 10 at 8:30 a.m.

