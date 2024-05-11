Aunt and father of Christopher Horne Jr. released from jail

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The crack of the bat is something these little league players never thought they’d get to see again here on Fort Myers Beach.
The aunt and father of Christopher Horne Jr. have been released Saturday afternoon.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a knife-wielding customer, a fish named ‘Bean,’ and an update on a double shooting.
For Hurricane Preparedness Week, we are recapping the importance of taking action to be better prepared for when a storm develops.
The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler said to expect a warm weekend, but there is a present for Mom on Sunday – lower humidity.
New details have emerged surrounding the arrest of a woman whose 16-year-old son is accused of being involved in the murder of Kayla Rincon-Miller, and now her husband and sister are also in jail.
Fort Myers Police confirm that there is a death investigation at the corner of Market Street and brown street.
Michael Slabach often researches ideas, finding a new balance of layers, color, texture and selective glassware to turn his drinks into art.
Affordable housing is a rare sighting these days, but one city is making it a priority.
A husband wants nothing more than to share the world with his wife while she is suffering from an illness determined to keep them separated.
Parents are outraged, and students are unsure what the future holds after one of their two beloved music teachers was told they will have to transfer.
We have one of the best weekends ahead, a time to celebrate mothers everywhere, and as any mother knows, celebrating with your family matters most.
The Glades District 1 Commissioner was elected while living in that district. He has since moved. What does that mean for his position?
Boats that have been stuck since Hurricane Ian are in the process of being removed from a messy yard next to Centennial Park and Joe’s Crab Shack.
Two women try to help a customer and end up fearing for their lives. One man started waving a seven-inch knife in the faces of two Metro PCS workers.
The aunt and father of Christopher Horne Jr. have been released Saturday afternoon.
Varaka Stewart and Christopher Horne Sr. made their first appearances in court on Saturday morning before bonding out.
Horne Sr. and Varaka Stewart’s bonds were set at $50,000.
According to an arrest affidavit by the Cape Coral Police Department, Horne’s family members, Shanice Stewart, Christopher Horne Sr., and Varaka Stewart, all played a hand in threatening the mother of another suspect in the murder of Kayla Ricon-Miller.
According to police, a couple of days after the shooting, two family members of Horne threatened Stein’s mother to keep her son quiet and not talk to police or “people on the inside” would take care of her son.
Horne Jr.’s mother, Shanice Stewart, bonded out of jail on Thursday.
Shanice Stewart is charged with tampering with a witness, which is a first-degree felony. The judge set her bond at $75,000.
Stewart was ordered no contact with victims and codefendants and must wear an ankle monitor and be supervised.
The next arraignment for the three family members will be June 10 at 8:30 a.m.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.