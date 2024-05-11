Little League is back on Fort Myers Beach

WINK News
The aunt and father of Christopher Horne Jr. have been released Saturday afternoon.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a knife-wielding customer, a fish named ‘Bean,’ and an update on a double shooting.
For Hurricane Preparedness Week, we are recapping the importance of taking action to be better prepared for when a storm develops.
The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler said to expect a warm weekend, but there is a present for Mom on Sunday – lower humidity.
New details have emerged surrounding the arrest of a woman whose 16-year-old son is accused of being involved in the murder of Kayla Rincon-Miller, and now her husband and sister are also in jail.
Fort Myers Police confirm that there is a death investigation at the corner of Market Street and brown street.
Michael Slabach often researches ideas, finding a new balance of layers, color, texture and selective glassware to turn his drinks into art.
Affordable housing is a rare sighting these days, but one city is making it a priority.
A husband wants nothing more than to share the world with his wife while she is suffering from an illness determined to keep them separated.
Parents are outraged, and students are unsure what the future holds after one of their two beloved music teachers was told they will have to transfer.
We have one of the best weekends ahead, a time to celebrate mothers everywhere, and as any mother knows, celebrating with your family matters most.
The Glades District 1 Commissioner was elected while living in that district. He has since moved. What does that mean for his position?
Boats that have been stuck since Hurricane Ian are in the process of being removed from a messy yard next to Centennial Park and Joe’s Crab Shack.
Two women try to help a customer and end up fearing for their lives. One man started waving a seven-inch knife in the faces of two Metro PCS workers.
The crack of the bat is something these little league players never thought they’d get to see again here on Fort Myers Beach.
“I played are here when I was six. Yeah, like six. Right now, I’m 10.” said one Little League player. “That was four years ago. It just brings back a lot of memories.”
Hurricane Ian wiped out the field entirely, leaving nowhere for this team to play on the island.
“This place was like a garbage dump for like two years.” said the player.
Emergency management used the field as a debris site after the storm.
In October, this spot got a whole new look, and last month it finally opened to the public.
While the Fort Myers Beach Little League didn’t play on Saturday, playing out on the field made them smile, knowing they’ll be back again soon.
“It’s important to us because we’ve been playing for a long time. And we like connected with each other by this. Our school too. So it’s fun playing this with each other.” said another player.
John Koss, President of Fort Myers Beach Little League, agreed with the young player.
“This brings a little bit of normalcy back to our island,” said Koss, “You know, we’ve been displaced for a couple years. Our kids were displaced in school, our little league has been displaced and it takes time after being impacted the way we were impacted. But you know, this is a good step in the right direction.”
While the field is back and open for future games, the league is always accepting donations to help continue the rebuild.
If your kid is interested in joining the team, click here to register.