Little League is back on Fort Myers Beach

The crack of the bat is something these little league players never thought they’d get to see again here on Fort Myers Beach.

“I played are here when I was six. Yeah, like six. Right now, I’m 10.” said one Little League player. “That was four years ago. It just brings back a lot of memories.”

Hurricane Ian wiped out the field entirely, leaving nowhere for this team to play on the island.

“This place was like a garbage dump for like two years.” said the player.

Emergency management used the field as a debris site after the storm.

In October, this spot got a whole new look, and last month it finally opened to the public.

While the Fort Myers Beach Little League didn’t play on Saturday, playing out on the field made them smile, knowing they’ll be back again soon.

“It’s important to us because we’ve been playing for a long time. And we like connected with each other by this. Our school too. So it’s fun playing this with each other.” said another player.

John Koss, President of Fort Myers Beach Little League, agreed with the young player.

“This brings a little bit of normalcy back to our island,” said Koss, “You know, we’ve been displaced for a couple years. Our kids were displaced in school, our little league has been displaced and it takes time after being impacted the way we were impacted. But you know, this is a good step in the right direction.”

While the field is back and open for future games, the league is always accepting donations to help continue the rebuild.

If your kid is interested in joining the team, click here to register.