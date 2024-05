A mild morning will lead to a warm afternoon with highs reaching around 90 degrees, according to The Weather Authority team.

As a frontal boundary works to the south, we will notice a few showers and storms work their way into the forecast.

“It won’t be a washout. In fact, most of us will see sun and clouds throughout the day,” explained The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler.

It will feel slightly less humid on Saturday evening as drier air filters in behind the front.

Our temperatures won’t cool down; however, the slightly lower humidity will feel nice.

Mother’s Day is going to be warm but beautiful for all of the Moms out there!

“We start the day with lower humidity but warm up into the low to mid-90s by the afternoon. Drier air will keep the rain away, so outdoor brunch plans are all a go,” added Kreidler.

The humidity rebounds quite quickly as moisture comes back into the picture.

Temperatures will remain in the 90s for our highs throughout the weekend and into early next week. Rain chances also increase early next week.