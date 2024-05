This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a knife-wielding customer, a fish named ‘Bean,’ and an update on a double shooting. James King mugshot. CREDIT: LEE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

James King was arrested after Cape Coral police say he pulled out the knife on two Metro PCS employees.

According to CCPD, King got angry when they asked him to repeat himself.

“The employees couldn’t quite hear what he was saying, so they asked him to repeat himself. He got really upset, put his foot like smashed his phone on the counter. And then they said, Hey, sir, you need to leave,” said Mercedes Simons with the Cape Coral Police Department.

Witnesses said King became extremely agitated after being asked to leave by employees.

When asked why he had a large knife with him, King told officers he was taking it to his friend’s house so he could help chop salad for the night.

King has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill and taken to the Lee County Jail.

Brett Dahl has been arrested after police say he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, damaged her property and killed her pet fish.

The victim said Dahl entered the home while she was sleeping. Dahl threw a picture frame at the victim, demanding to know where his gun was.

The arrest report then states that Dahl shattered a $300 fish tank containing the victim’s pet beta fish named Bean; the victim heard the toilet flush and was unable to locate Bean afterward.

Dahl took the victim’s iPhone 15 with him before leaving the house.

After leaving the residence, police said Dahl then shattered the victim’s vehicle’s headlight and window.

Dahl has been charged with battery, grand theft, criminal mischief, animal cruelty and obstruction of justice.

Gabay mugshot. CREDIT: COLLIER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Rebecca Gabay was arrested at her Naples home for her role in the shooting of Scotty McCandless and Amy Chesser on Immokalee Road on June 1, 2023.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Gabay assisted 29-year-old Julian Mendes-Wolf and 39-year-old Ryan Toranzo in the crime.

Gabay is the third arrest in this case, following Mendes-Wolf and Toranzo.

Gabay faces two charges for accessory after the fact.

Mendes-Wolf and Toranzo are facing two counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting into occupied vehicle charges. This investigation remains ongoing.