In a city with more canals than Venice, water in Cape Coral doesn’t seem that hard to find.

Interestingly enough, some people say their water is running dry.

That’s why the city wants to hear from you. On Monday, the city will host a water conservation town hall.

Since last November, Northeast Cape Coral has been under a water advisory.

This has been a yearly issue for this part of the cape which is still not hooked up to city water.

Neighbors wonder why the city continues to build when there isn’t enough water for the people already there.

According to South Florida’s Water Management District, it’s looking like neighbors will be hooked up to city water within 15 years, with some being hooked up by as early as next year.

Many Cape Coral neighbors are worried that’s too long from now, because they’re already seeing their canal waters going up and down, and their wells drying out.

And with the rate the city is growing, many people question whether it’s sustainable.

“As we get more and more homes out here though, just like in the northwest and the Southwest, we’re going to get impacted the same way.” said Cape Coral resident Richard Peppe, “Doesn’t matter what level you are, where the wares are for the canals. I think they’re trying but I don’t know if it’s going to be that successful.”

The city will host a water conservation town hall on Monday, they hope to see where the issues continue to lie and grow and address your water concerns.

The meeting will discuss topics like irrigation, fertilizer restrictions, and water quality.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.