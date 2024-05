Would you be surprised to hear that turtles aren’t fans of sand castles?

“Before you leave the beach during the day, definitely fill out any holes that you may have dug,” said Chadd Schustz, Fort Myers Beach Environmental Project Manager.

Turtles also don’t appreciate bright, white lights. These disturbances can lead to a ‘false crawl,’ experts say.

“So she may be scared off by lighting or noise or may not just find it suitable,” said Schustz. “Maybe the sand is a little bit too wet or just something there that makes her not either feel comfortable or are ready to lay the eggs.”

That’s where amber lights come in; business and property owners need to do their part in changing their light bulbs from harsh white lighting to warmer amber-toned lights.

“Anything in Times Square or in general on Fort Myers Beach has to be aware. Even if your second row, I mean, some turtles do wander off the beach, and they do kind of explore,” said Nina Birkart, owner of Mr. Wave. “So just in case those turtles do go a little bit farther, we still want to make sure we’re not disturbing them anywhere.”

A good rule of flipper to go by: If you can see the beach from your door, turtles can see your lights from the beach.

“Lights that are even two and three houses off the beach are actually visible from the beach and can cause issues with the adult mama turtles that are nesting and as well as 60 days or so when we start having hatchlings,” said Schustz.

Turtle Time, a non-profit group on Fort Myers Beach, tracks nesting and false crawls during the season.

So far, the beach has seen 11 nests and 28 false crawls.

The town says it’s working to switch from bright lights to amber lights for those who don’t already have them.