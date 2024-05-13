FGCU softball returns to NCAA Tournament after ASUN title

WINK News
Shaina Petit-Homme thought she was going to Golisano Children’s Hospital for an appointment.
Estero Fire Rescue is on the scene of a car crash at Corkscrew Road and TPI Road.
At a workshop Monday afternoon, the Fort Myers city council approved the Gulf Coast Humane Society’s request for additional land for future expansion.
If a railroad-turned bike path was cutting through your backyard, would you be concerned? Neighbors voiced their specific concerns Monday.
Investing in solar power can save you big bucks on your energy bill, but con artists and unlicensed sales reps can leave customers high and dry.
Glades County District 1 Commissioner, Tony Whidden, doesn’t live in his district; and voters are not happy.
FGCU softball wins the ASUN Tournament title and are back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 12 years.
The city of Naples Police and Fire-Rescue chiefs talked about the past, present, and future of their departments.
Last week, we told you how teachers and Lee County settled on contracts. Next, teachers will vote to approve the contract.
A city’s water issue is coming to a head, and authorities said they are digging four times more than usual to keep the water flowing.
Authorities are on the scene of a 15-acre brush fire in Estero, which is affecting traffic.
A human skull was found in a canal in Southwest Florida’s largest city, leading to an investigation and testing.
Deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman from North Fort Myers who they believe could be endangered.
A man is in jail for ramming a motorcyclist with his SUV.
Why are the people in Cape Coral having such a hard time getting any? The answer? The 2008 housing crisis. Help from a water treatment facility that never came.
It’s been 12 years since the last time the Florida Gulf Coast softball team won the conference tournament. That was their first year eligible to make the NCAA Tournament. Now, the Eagles are back. Years of waiting ended with one swing courtesy of catcher Neely Peterson.
Her walk-off home run in the Atlantic Sun Conference Championships title game clinched the championship for the Eagles. Peterson’s teammates rushed to home plate to celebrate and douse the hero.
“It was awesome,” Peterson said. “It was cold and wet cause they dumped the cooler on me. But it was so awesome.”
The road to the program’s second conference tournament title was a thrilling one. They had a walk off win over North Alabama in the second round. Then beat the top seed, Eastern Kentucky, in extra innings in the quarterfinal. After a dominant semifinal win over North Florida, FGCU beat them again in the championship to secure the title.
“I wanted this for my seniors,” pitcher Allison Sparkman said. “I said this is going to happen now I will leave them with this title.”
“You just don’t know when you’re going to be able to come back again,” head coach David Deiros said. “It’s not nothings given. You got to be able to take it. You got to savor every moment of it.”
The Eagles aren’t done yet as they start the postseason in the Gainesville Regional against the No. 4 Florida Gators.
“This is my last year so for me it’s do or die you know and I want to keep playing for as long as I can,” Peterson said. “And that’s the thing and if I can do it with these girls I’m having the best time.”
WINK News will be in Gainesville with the Eagles as they return to the NCAA Tournament.