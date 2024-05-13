FGCU softball returns to NCAA Tournament after ASUN title

It’s been 12 years since the last time the Florida Gulf Coast softball team won the conference tournament. That was their first year eligible to make the NCAA Tournament. Now, the Eagles are back. Years of waiting ended with one swing courtesy of catcher Neely Peterson.

Her walk-off home run in the Atlantic Sun Conference Championships title game clinched the championship for the Eagles. Peterson’s teammates rushed to home plate to celebrate and douse the hero.

“It was awesome,” Peterson said. “It was cold and wet cause they dumped the cooler on me. But it was so awesome.”

The road to the program’s second conference tournament title was a thrilling one. They had a walk off win over North Alabama in the second round. Then beat the top seed, Eastern Kentucky, in extra innings in the quarterfinal. After a dominant semifinal win over North Florida, FGCU beat them again in the championship to secure the title.

“I wanted this for my seniors,” pitcher Allison Sparkman said. “I said this is going to happen now I will leave them with this title.”

“You just don’t know when you’re going to be able to come back again,” head coach David Deiros said. “It’s not nothings given. You got to be able to take it. You got to savor every moment of it.”

The Eagles aren’t done yet as they start the postseason in the Gainesville Regional against the No. 4 Florida Gators.

“This is my last year so for me it’s do or die you know and I want to keep playing for as long as I can,” Peterson said. “And that’s the thing and if I can do it with these girls I’m having the best time.”

WINK News will be in Gainesville with the Eagles as they return to the NCAA Tournament.