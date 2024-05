A man is in jail for ramming a motorcyclist with his SUV.

The suspect, Charles Gaskill, claims the biker flipped him off and provoked him.

The victim is doing OK, though he told WINK News his ankle still hurts and is still swollen and scraped up from the fall.

He admits he did flip off the driver of the SUV in return, but it’s no excuse for the violence that happened after.

The victim said he was riding near the light at Estero Parkway on Tamiami Trail when a white SUV pulled out in front of him, causing him to slam on his brakes.

At the light, the victim said the SUV got up extra close to his back tire, so he flipped him off.

The victim told WINK News that after that, the SUV followed him home onto Trailside Drive, and things escalated from there.

WINK News reporter Annalise Iraola spoke by phone with the victim, who said he wants to remain anonymous due to the ongoing investigation.

“I was slowing down to get ready to turn into my driveway, and he flew by me on the right side, putting in tires in my ditch, and then slammed into me. Knocked me off my bike,” said the motorcyclist, “and before I can even get up off the ground, he had ran out of his car and as soon as I stand up, he started shoving me and screaming and getting in my face and just got way out of hand.”

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived within minutes and, after investigating, arrested 53-year-old Charles Gaskill for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The victim of the road rage incident had some advice for other riders: don’t underestimate anyone; you never know what they’re going to do.