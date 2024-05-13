WINK News

Watch Now

One lane blocked due to crash on Corkscrew and TPI Rd.

Published: Updated:
car crash, Corkscrew Road and TPI Road
car crash at Corkscrew Road and TPI Road. CREDIT: Estero Fire Rescue

Estero Fire Rescue is on the scene of a car crash at Corkscrew Road and TPI Road that occurred Monday evening.

One lane of the road is blocked.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause is unknown.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story. 

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.