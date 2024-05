More than two-thirds of the earth’s surface is covered with water, so why are the people in Cape Coral having such a hard time getting any?

The answer is the 2008 housing crisis. Help from a water treatment facility never came.

City projects aimed to improve the problem and a large payout by neighbors. For some homeowners, it could take up to 15 years to have the ability to connect to city water.

Once they can, it’ll cost at least $30,000.

We met up with Howard Bartel on Monday. He’s lived in the Cape for 24 years.

While he waits to be able to hook up, he and his neighbors have already coughed up at least $10,000 to dig their wells deeper as the Mid-Hawthorne Aquifer they rely on runs low.

Bartel said he remembers the years before the recession when he was promised his home and others nearby would be connected to city water.

Not only has that not happened, but it costs more today than it would have been then.

“It’s a frustration for us because we could have paid cash for it years ago and not had this issue,” Bartels said. “I mean, we’ve had issues where we’ve gone without water for a week when we had to have our wells lowered. Oh, I’m done with Cape Coral. In a few years, I will definitely be out of here.”

Bartels said in the 24 years he’s lived here, there have been maybe one or two years without water issues, such as boats sitting in canal mud, a moratorium in place or fear of their wells running dry.