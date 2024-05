WINK News attended the first Glades County Commissioners meeting since the Florida Department of Law Enforcement released their investigation findings on sitting District 1 Commissioner Tony Whidden.

Commissioner Whidden won his seat in 2020 when he lived in a house in District One. Then, in 2022, he moved six miles away to a home in District Four and has been living there ever since.

Before the meeting, a small protest took place.

After the commissioner’s meeting, WINK News Reporter Olivia Jean asked Whidden if he had anything to say to those protesters and others who were upset he still holds his position.

He refused to answer and walked out of the commission chambers.

Glades District 4 Commissioner Hattie Taylor did talk to WINK News. Whidden lives in her district now.

“I don’t think anyone intentionally did anything. I’m new. I’m not a political person. I got involved because they’re Glades County citizens all my life. I care about the county,” Taylor said.

She said she leaves these types of decisions up to the County Manager and County Attorney.

“I didn’t question (them), and that’s what I would say to those who are upset,” Taylor said. “I do believe that you should live in the county, or excuse me, in the district that you voted for you represent.”

Glades District 5 Commissioner and Chairman Tim Stanley said he had nothing to add.

“I’d tell them to call Mr. Whidden because it is a personal issue with him. I have nothing to do with it,” Stanley said.

WINK News Reporter Olivia Jean responded back with, “But you are the chairman.”

He continued to say, “I am the chairman but I can’t hire and fire a commissioner.”

Stanley is right. They are elected officials but must live in their district, according to the Florida Constitution.

Whidden doesn’t. He moved out of his district in 2022.

In the Florida Department of Law Enforcement documents WINK News obtained, the County Attorney, Richard Pringle, told investigators he advised Whidden not to resign but said he “now regrets not referring this matter to the florida attorney general’s office,” for clarification on the law. We asked him about it after the Commissioners meeting.

Jean asked, “Do you think you made a mistake?”

Pringle replied with a laugh and “Have a good day.”

The public hearing Tuesday morning did not comment on Commissioner Whidden living outside of his district. Those at the protest did not go inside the meeting. CREDIT: WINK. From left to right: Commissioner Whidden, Chairman Stanley, Commissioner Taylor, Commissioner Sapp

Whidden motioned and seconded several items during the meeting.

The meeting lasted more than four hours, which is uncommon for Glades Commissioner meetings.

The State Attorney’s office examined the Whidden documents and found he has not committed a crime. The State Attorney said violations of the constitution are not criminal unless the state legislature makes it so.